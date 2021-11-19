Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.770-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.820-$2.860 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VNT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of VNT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.60. 8,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,312. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.80. Vontier has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.77 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vontier stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.