DeepOnion Hits Market Cap of $3.23 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and $650.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000750 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020375 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014508 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,596,973 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ONIONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.