Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.31 EPS

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Children’s Place stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,675. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $38.06 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.31.
In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.
PLCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.
About Children’s Place
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.