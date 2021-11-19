Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.31 EPS

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Children’s Place stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,675. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $38.06 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.31.

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Children’s Place stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,552 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.47% of Children’s Place worth $20,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

