Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Receives GBX 83.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 83.17 ($1.09).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Monday.

Get Cineworld Group alerts:

LON:CINE traded down GBX 1.86 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 60.44 ($0.79). 8,829,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,007,056. Cineworld Group has a one year low of GBX 42.36 ($0.55) and a one year high of GBX 124.85 ($1.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £829.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 67.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 140.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.