Brokerages Expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Will Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will report earnings of $1.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $1.52. ResMed reported earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ResMed.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.13.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $434,441.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,215,861.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.83, for a total value of $2,334,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,346 shares of company stock worth $11,960,399. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth about $188,309,000. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 49.5% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,341,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $330,667,000 after purchasing an additional 444,103 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth about $73,636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,633,000 after purchasing an additional 270,815 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth about $57,699,000. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,163. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $266.88 and its 200 day moving average is $252.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ResMed (RMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.