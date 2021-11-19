Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ GAMB traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. 274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38. Gambling.com Group has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAMB. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GAMB shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

