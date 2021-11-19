Brokerages Set Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) PT at $27.67

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,994. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46. Rambus has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

