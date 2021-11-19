Rockwell Medical Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,134 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,245% compared to the typical daily volume of 91 call options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMTI. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ RMTI traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,197. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 106.66% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth $57,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth $106,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 214.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 21,868 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth $29,000. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

