Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,047,900 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the October 14th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 524.0 days.
Chinasoft International stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.45. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,615. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60. Chinasoft International has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.40.
About Chinasoft International
