Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,047,900 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the October 14th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 524.0 days.

Chinasoft International stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.45. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,615. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60. Chinasoft International has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

About Chinasoft International

Chinasoft International Ltd. is an investment holding company, engages in the development and provision of information technology solutions services, IT outsourcing services and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services (TPG) and Internet Information Technology (IT) Services (IIG) segments.

