Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS) Short Interest Down 36.4% in October

Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the October 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BPTS stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $5.17. 1,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,424. Biophytis has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biophytis in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases and the treatment of severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

