$20.13 Million in Sales Expected for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to post sales of $20.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.90 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted sales of $19.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $77.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $78.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $47.59 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $79.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

In other news, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $591,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,500. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 310,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,011. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.81.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Featured Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM)

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.