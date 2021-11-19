$20.13 Million in Sales Expected for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to post sales of $20.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.90 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted sales of $19.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $77.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $78.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $47.59 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $79.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

In other news, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $591,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,500. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 310,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,011. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.81.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Featured Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.