Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Update

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 565,800 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the October 14th total of 865,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 962,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVGR shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Avinger in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Aegis lowered their price objective on Avinger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of AVGR traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.73. 19,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,203,971. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $69.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93. Avinger has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $2.67.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 109.27% and a negative net margin of 162.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avinger will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avinger in the first quarter worth $128,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avinger in the second quarter worth $65,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avinger by 105.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 238,610 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avinger by 20.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avinger by 122.0% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. 11.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

