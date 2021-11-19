Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Short Interest Update

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the October 14th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CONXF traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. 7,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,272. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. Nickel 28 Capital has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

Get Nickel 28 Capital alerts:

About Nickel 28 Capital

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Nickel 28 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel 28 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.