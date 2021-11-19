Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Receives $23.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATI shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

ATI stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,723,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,129,000 after purchasing an additional 347,962 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,776,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,695,000 after purchasing an additional 788,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,574,000 after purchasing an additional 718,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 541,504.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,531 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,406,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the period.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

