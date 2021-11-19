HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 404 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.08.

NYSE:MMM opened at $178.77 on Friday. 3M has a 1-year low of $163.38 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.60 and a 200 day moving average of $192.62. The firm has a market cap of $103.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

