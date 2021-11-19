BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of BlueLinx worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 42.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 2.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 1.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 5.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 89.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXC opened at $75.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.80. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $970.84 million during the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 139.09%.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $214,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,305. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BXC shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

