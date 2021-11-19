Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 43,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

BTI stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $34.09 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

