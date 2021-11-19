Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Down to $9.94

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.94, but opened at $9.50. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 1,179 shares.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.83.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $109,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $27,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,137,700 shares of company stock worth $117,546,769. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 7.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,382,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,604,000 after purchasing an additional 61,441 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 105.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 715,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 366,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

