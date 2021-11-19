Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Down to $11.89

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.89, but opened at $11.26. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 2,155 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 31.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after buying an additional 93,423 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 269,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 77,833 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 198.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 106,361 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 100,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

