Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Down to $11.89

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.89, but opened at $11.26. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 2,155 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.34.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
