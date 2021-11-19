Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 16,012 shares.The stock last traded at $22.70 and had previously closed at $22.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NYXH shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.67.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nyxoah S.A. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,612,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth $5,646,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth $5,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

