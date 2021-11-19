Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shares Gap Down to $47.25

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.25, but opened at $45.41. Continental Resources shares last traded at $45.73, with a volume of 5,478 shares.

CLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other news, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 2,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Hamm purchased 108,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $5,174,365.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 120,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,285 over the last three months. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 90.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at $65,000. 13.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

