First Capital, Inc. (FCAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on December 30th

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

First Capital has raised its dividend by 11.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First Capital stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of -0.04. First Capital has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $70.65.

In related news, Director Dana L. Huber acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dana L. Huber bought 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.80 per share, with a total value of $79,968.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Capital stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) by 96.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Capital were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.

