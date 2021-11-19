Olyseum (OLY) Hits One Day Volume of $95,912.00

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 19th. Olyseum has a total market capitalization of $12.85 million and $95,912.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Olyseum has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Olyseum coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00071092 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00073227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00093637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,165.78 or 0.07222672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,289.03 or 0.99328262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Olyseum Coin Profile

Olyseum’s launch date was September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,186,856,256 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Buying and Selling Olyseum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olyseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Olyseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

