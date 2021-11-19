The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives $22.73 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.73.

WU has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Western Union alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WU stock opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.12. Western Union has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Western Union will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.