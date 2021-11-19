The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives $22.73 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.73.
WU has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Western Union will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
