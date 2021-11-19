Brokerages Set Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target at $87.60

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $59.53 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -320.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.