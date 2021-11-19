Brokerages Set Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Price Target at $6.00

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LCTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

LCTX stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77. The company has a market cap of $396.11 million, a PE ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 1.70.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 339.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 246.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,539,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,338,000 after buying an additional 6,076,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2,674,020.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 1,952,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2,745.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,392 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 449.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,628,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

