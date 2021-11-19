Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PDYPY shares. Peel Hunt upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $77.66 on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.48.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

