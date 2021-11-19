Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.73. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 112,497 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.75. The company has a market cap of C$127.71 million and a P/E ratio of -23.67.

Anaconda Mining Company Profile (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

