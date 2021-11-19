Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.97 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Macy’s updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.570-$4.760 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.57-4.76 EPS.

Macy’s stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. Macy’s has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $37.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

M has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

