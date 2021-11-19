Analysts Set Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Price Target at $56.33

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

Several research analysts have commented on PRGS shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Progress Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Progress Software by 1,663.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Progress Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average is $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.67%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

