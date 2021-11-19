Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.46

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.46 and traded as high as C$42.60. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$42.08, with a volume of 138,969 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on LB. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cormark decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. CSFB increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.45.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$254.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$249.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.3200003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

