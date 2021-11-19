Arctos NorthStar Acquisition (NASDAQ:ANAC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Arctos NorthStar Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ANAC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.75. Arctos NorthStar Acquisition shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 721 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Arctos NorthStar Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arctos NorthStar Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,542,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arctos NorthStar Acquisition by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arctos NorthStar Acquisition by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 74,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 49,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arctos NorthStar Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $701,000. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arctos NorthStar Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on sports, media, and entertainment sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

