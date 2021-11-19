$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). W&T Offshore posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

WTI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 18.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,290,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in W&T Offshore by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,695,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,625,000 after buying an additional 198,492 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in W&T Offshore by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,389,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after buying an additional 587,155 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in W&T Offshore by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,891,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after buying an additional 190,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,247 shares during the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WTI opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $538.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.98. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

