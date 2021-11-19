Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.35. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 53,933 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The medical research company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.81 million for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 42.87% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 19.8% during the second quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,184,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 361,238 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 1.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,775,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 13.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,885 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 32.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 195,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 48,211 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 90.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 179,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 85,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

