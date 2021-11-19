Analysts Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target at $82.81

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.81.

Several research firms have commented on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of OLLI opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $57.86 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.42.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

