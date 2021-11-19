Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives $9.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE ETRN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.28. 55,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,376,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 2.01. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $11.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.19.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,955,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,251,000 after buying an additional 118,096 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 44.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 386,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 118,973 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter valued at $422,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 27.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,418,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,527,000 after buying an additional 519,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

