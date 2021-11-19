Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $7.55 EPS

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($8.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($7.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CGTX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,950. Cognition Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $13.80.

In other Cognition Therapeutics news, Director Peggy Wallace purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CGTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

