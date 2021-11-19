Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Posts Earnings Results

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32), RTT News reports. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ BECN traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,971. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.15.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 116,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.31 per share, with a total value of $6,000,447.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 143.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 57,557 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

