Spectiv Hits Market Cap of $30,342.61 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. In the last seven days, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Spectiv coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Spectiv has a market cap of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00049489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.70 or 0.00222499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00090440 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv (SIG) is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectiv.io . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Buying and Selling Spectiv

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

