Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Karilee A. Durham Sells 6,246 Shares

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $1,018,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $163.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.28 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.87.
Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.
SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.
About Skyworks Solutions
Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.
Featured Article: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.