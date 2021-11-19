Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Karilee A. Durham Sells 6,246 Shares

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $1,018,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $163.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.28 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.87.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

