Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 4,200 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Centrus Energy worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy stock opened at $69.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55 and a beta of 2.60. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $88.88.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

LEU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $631,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,372,800 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

