Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.96% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.1% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 959.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HOV opened at $93.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.91 million, a PE ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.46. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $146.34.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The construction company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $690.68 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 22.47%.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

