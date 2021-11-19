Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $5.28 Million Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 102.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 562,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26,274,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BCE by 93.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,176 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,775,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in BCE by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in BCE by 71.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,939,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,011,000 after acquiring an additional 806,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

BCE opened at $51.06 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

BCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

