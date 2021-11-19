American National Bank Takes $40,000 Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 985.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $19.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49.

