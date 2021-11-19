Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Sells $26,322.12 in Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $26,322.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fund Iv L.P. Omega also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Replimune Group alerts:

On Thursday, November 18th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 2,441 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $81,773.50.

On Friday, November 12th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 23,235 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $782,090.10.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 11 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $368.50.

On Monday, November 8th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 3,817 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $127,984.01.

On Thursday, November 4th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 25,225 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $847,055.50.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 12,171 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $408,702.18.

On Thursday, September 16th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,537 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $180,229.35.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $33.45 on Friday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a current ratio of 26.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 2.36.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REPL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Replimune Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Replimune Group during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Replimune Group during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Replimune Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.