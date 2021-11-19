Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives $189.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,251,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,306,000 after buying an additional 124,496 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth $438,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth $1,013,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,832,000 after buying an additional 510,971 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 92,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $148.64 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $183.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.44 and its 200 day moving average is $141.26.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

