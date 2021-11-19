Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Shares Gap Up to $7.01

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.01, but opened at $7.29. Aurora Cannabis shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 50,740 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.91 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 252.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 684.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 19.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

