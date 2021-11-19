Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Shares Gap Up to $28.13

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.13, but opened at $28.95. Honda Motor shares last traded at $28.98, with a volume of 17,087 shares trading hands.

HMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is currently 32.22%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 22.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Company Profile (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

