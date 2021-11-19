UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Gap Up to $5.52

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.52, but opened at $6.69. UWM shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 281,540 shares traded.

UWMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group began coverage on UWM in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

Get UWM alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in shares of UWM by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of UWM by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of UWM by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of UWM by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of UWM by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.