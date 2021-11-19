Stride (NYSE:LRN) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.35

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.35 and last traded at $37.75, with a volume of 7191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stride in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.23.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $400.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.03 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Stride by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Stride by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

